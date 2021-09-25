Everyone trusts Mentor Singh Dhoni: Parthiv Patel lauds MSD after CSK thrash RCB in IPL 2021

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after he guided his side to a comprehensive six-wicket win against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Saturday.

CSK chased down the target of 157 runs with eleven balls to spare to register their second successive win on the trot in the UAE leg and move to the top spot on the points table. Dhoni once again marshalled his troops to perfection as CSK bowlers managed to restrict RCB to a modest total of 156 runs despite a brilliant start from their openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal.

Kohli showed a glimpse of return to form with a classy 53 off 41 balls while Padikkal slammed 70 off 50 deliveries. The duo posted a 111-run stand for the opening wicket but RCB lost the plot after a middle-order collapse as Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur got CSK back into the contest.

Bravo and Shardul picked up five wickets between them to help CSK restrict RCB on 156/6 in 20 overs. CSK chased down the target with eleven balls to spare to move to the top of the points table. Parthiv was all praise for Dhoni after CSK's victory as he called him 'Mentor Singh Dhoni' for guiding youngsters.

"There is a reason why we now say Mentor Singh Dhoni," Parthiv Patel said on Star Sports, as he explained why Dhoni's appointment as Team India's mentor for T20 World Cup 2021 can work wonders for the Virat Kohli-led side.

"He has been around for so many years, he understands the situation. He is a master of reading the pitches and a master of how to get the best out of your bowlers. He knows how to get the best out of Bravo, Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar.

"The good thing is that everyone trusts him. When there is a good plan, everyone trust him with it because there is a lot of experience behind it and lot of success behind it," he added.

Dhoni's CSK currently sit on the top of the points table with 14 points from nine matches and are one win away from all but confirming their spot in the playoffs this season. Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, will be returning to team India's dressing room as a mentor for the T20 World Cup 2021 after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

