Lakshya Shooting Club (LSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private sector bank to establish a state-of-the-art High Performance Centre (HPC) in Navi Mumbai.

The name of the facility is 'Axis Bank Lakshya Shooting Club High Performance Centre' as the leading private sector bank is involved in the venture.

Under the MoU, Axis Bank will "extend financial and developmental support" to LSC to establish a holistic centre which will include two advanced shooting ranges for air rifle, air pistol, and simulated 50m rifle.

This also includes an integrated sport science centre with performance analysis, injury prevention, and recovery support, a sports psychology unit to support the emotional and mental well-being of the athletes, and residential accommodation for athletes and coaches, and additional training facilities.

Vijay Mulbagal, Group Executive & Head – Wholesale Bank Coverage & Sustainability, Axis Bank, said, “We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to Indian sports as we partner with the Lakshya Shooting Club to establish world-class shooting infrastructure in India. We believe that the Centre will play a leading role in enabling our top shooters to succeed at the Olympic level, and also help identifying and nurturing the next generation of shooting talent in India.’’

Suma Shirur, Olympian & High-Performance Director, Lakshya Shooting Club, said, “This partnership with Axis Bank means a lot. It brings us closer to our dream — a centre where talent receives the right support, and every young shooter feels they have a real chance to succeed.”

