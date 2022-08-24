Every top order should be high-fiving themselves: Scott Styris on Shaheen Afridi missing Asia Cup 2022

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence from the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 is a huge blow to Pakistan's chances in the tournament. However, his absence can be a huge relief to the opposition top-order batters, who would be relieved at the prospect of not having to face one of the most dangerous new-ball operators in the world at present.

Afridi can be lethal with the new white ball in hand and has been among the most prolific wicket-takers in the powerplay as far as white ball cricket is concerned. He has also been one of Pakistan's most consistent performers across formats and has proved to be a game-changer in several big matches.

However, Pakistan are set to miss his services in the Asia Cup as he has been ruled out due to an injury in his right knee. He has been advised 3-6 weeks of rest by the PCB medical team and playing him in the Asia Cup would have threatened his chances to recover fully ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

Speaking about his absence, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris said the top order of every team should be high-fiving themselves as Afridi is a big miss for Pakistan. Lauding the Pakistan pacer, Styris said Afridi has all the attributes that one could seek in a good fast bowler.

"Every top order should be high-fiving themselves because he has every possible attribute that you could want in a fast bowler. He has height, he has the pace, he gets bounce, he has that ability to swing the ball, and he has the variation of being a left armer as well," Styris said during an interaction on Sports18.

"So, everything you would want from a fast bowler, he has it. So, I'm with you. I think that every top order in this competition, not just the Indian top order who are susceptible to the ball coming back, I think that they will be delighted that he isn't there and it gives them a greater chance of winning the tournament," he added.

22-year-old Afridi made his international debut for Pakistan in 2018 and has quickly gone on to establish his credentials as one of the best young pacers in the world at present. The southpaw had delivered a Man of the Match performance when Pakistan last met India at the T20 World Cup 2021 last year.

He wreaked havoc on the Indian top-order with the new ball to send back openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in quick succession before also bagging the prized wicket of Virat Kohli to finish with a three-wicket haul and set up Pakistan's 10-wicket win against India.

Pakistan are once again scheduled to open their Asia Cup campaign against India this year and will be hopeful of getting off to a winning start despite missing the services of their star pacer.