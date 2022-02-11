'Every batter needs a bit of luck': Sunil Gavaskar decodes Virat Kohli's struggles amid lean patch for India

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Virat Kohli is not out of form but luck has evaded him in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies at home. Kohli's form is under the scanner after his poor outings in the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Kieron Pollard's men.

Kohli, who has not enjoyed the best of form in the past couple of years and is yet to bring an end to his century drought since 2019, had a forgetful tour of South Africa recently. Kohli's struggles have continued in the ongoing ODIs against West Indies as he looks to get back among the runs.

Amid questions over his form, Gavaskar has lent support to Kohli and has backed him to bounce back. The batting legend believes every batter needs a bit of luck to score big runs and Kohli seems to have run out of luck at the moment.

"Luck (What is Kohli missing?). Every batter needs a bit of luck. Every batter needs a situation where he plays and misses an edge. Every batter needs a situation where he edges the ball and the catch is dropped or the ball falls short of the fielder," Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the third and final ODI of the series between India and West Indies.

Kohli was dismissed after scoring just 8 runs off 3 balls in the first ODI against West Indies before managing a 30-ball 18 in the second ODI on Wednesday. The former India captain will be eager to bounce back and get a big knock under his belt in the third ODI on Friday (February 11).

Reacting to Kohli's criticism after his poor show against West Indies, Gavaskar said people should not forget that he had scored fifties in India's recently-concluded tour of South Africa. "He hasn't quite had the best of luck in the last so many matches. Don't forget, he got fifties in South Africa," Gavaskar added

With back-to-back wins in the first two ODIs, India have already clinched the three-match series against West Indies and will be aiming for a clean sweep when they lock horns with the visitors on Friday.