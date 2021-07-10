Euro 2020: We are not scared of playing England at Wembley, says Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci has clarified that confronting England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley won't scare the Azzurri. Having played five out of their six games at Wembley, England enjoy made the most of home benefit as they have surrendered only one goal and have won one game.

The final will be played at Wembley on Sunday, and home benefit could indeed end up being significant for England. Leonardo Bonucci, nonetheless, said Italy needs to have a good time and won't be overawed by the atmosphere at Wembley.

“Playing at their home does not scare us. We’re only thinking about playing football and having fun. The rest is just chatter. On the pitch, there will be the best show for European and world football from Italy, England, and the referees,” he said.

“We are looking forward to taking to the field even though most of the fans present will be English. We want to do something historic, have a great performance and then we’ll see how it ends,” he added.

ALSO READ: Euro 2020: 'It is youngsters against old men' - Leonardo Bonucci wary of England speed

After a lethargic beginning to Euro 2020, Harry Kane has at last discovered real confidence and poise before the final. With four goals, Harry Kane is just behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrik Schick on the goal-scoring outlines and will want to score and lead England to their first historical European Championship title.

Leonardo Bonucci has conceded that Italy should be cautious against the England skipper when the two sides get down to business in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

“Kane? We’re not discovering him now, it’s been years that he’s been doing good things with Tottenham, England. In the last three matches, we’ve been lucky to come up against the three best strikers in the world," he said.

"It’s just an added motivation not to concede anything. They have very strong forward, we will need to be very careful of them, the defence and the whole team,” he added.