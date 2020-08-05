England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs PAK match?

England are set to take on Pakistan in the three-match Test series with the opener beginning on Wednesday at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester. The Joe Root-led side are coming on the back of a 2-1 series win against the West Indies and would be looking to continue the winning run against the Azhar Ali-led outfit.

While England produced some good cricket against the Windies, Pakistan will be a different challenge given their exciting pace attack and batting line-up. Last time, Pakistan drew the series against England but would be hopeful of bagging a positive result under the guidance of Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan.

The conditions on Day 1 aren’t ideal for cricket but overcast skies and rain interruptions are going to dominate the proceedings. It would be interesting to see what decision the captain takes after winning the toss.

England vs Pakistan 1st Test: All you need to know

When will the England vs Pakistan 1st Test begin?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin at 3:30 PM IST on August 4. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Pakistan 1st Test be played?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test match will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

The England vs Pakistan 1st Test will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

