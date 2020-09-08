England vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs AUS match?

England and Australia are all set to lock horns in the third and final T20I match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday. While England have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches of the series, a lot is riding on the final encounter as the winning team will become the number one ranked T20I side in the ICC Test rankings.

Both the first two T20Is were closely fought contest and could have been won by either side. However, England, who have been playing cricket for a couple of months now, looked much determined and polished in front of a sluggish Australian side. The Aaron Finch-led outfit would be gunning to finish the T20I series on a high and get winning momentum ahead of the ODI series.

The pitch is expected to produce another high-scoring match and fans can expect plenty of runs in what has been a slow but flat track in Southampton.

When will the England vs Australia 3rd T20I begin?

The England vs Australia 3rd T20I will begin at 10:30 PM IST on September 8. The toss will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Australia 3rd T20I be played?

The England vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be held at Rose Bowl in Southampton

Which channel will telecast the England vs Australia 3rd T20I?

The England vs Australia 3rd T20I will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of England vs Australia 3rd T20I will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

