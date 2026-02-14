/ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 23: Check live streaming details, head-to-head, pitch & weather report

England will face Scotland on Saturday (Feb 14) in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. So far, England have one win and one loss and are level on points with Scotland and Italy but are behind them on net run rate. West Indies lead the group with two wins from two matches. England began their campaign with a four-run win over Nepal but then lost to West Indies by 30 runs. Scotland, meanwhile, lost their opening match to West Indies but bounced back strongly against Italy, scoring more than 200 runs and bowling Italy out for 134. This match could play a key role in deciding which team finishes second in the group and qualifies for the Super Eight stage.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

Where to watch ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Scotland will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Scotland on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

England and Scotland have met just once in T20 Internationals, but that encounter was abandoned due to rain. As a result, this upcoming fixture will be very important, as it will effectively be the first time the two teams face off in a completed T20I contest.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 175 and 190 runs.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Kolkata is expected to have warm weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 29°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. Rain is not expected, so a full match should be played.

ENG vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross(w), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif, Finlay McCreath, Chris Greaves and Zainullah Ihsan