ENG vs SA live streaming for free: Here's how to watch World Cup 2023 England vs South Africa on mobile, TV

ENG vs SA live streaming for free: Defending champions England is all set to take on South Africa in the upcoming 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The match is scheduled for Saturday (October 21) and will begin at 2:00 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Till now England has won only one match it played against Bangladesh out of the three matches it has played so far. The defending team lost its first match to Afghanistan by 69 runs and second against New Zealand. The team is hoping for its all-rounder star Ben Stokes to recover from his hip injury.

On the other hand, South Africa has been dealing with a major blow after its defeat against the Netherlands. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will be keen to bounce back from upset defeats. The team has by far managed to win two matches out of the three matches it played. The team began the ODI World Cup with a bang, beating Sri Lanka by scoring the highest-ever World Cup total.

Here are all the live-streaming details of Saturday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: When is the England vs South Africa match to be played?- Date

England vs South Africa match will be played on Saturday, October 20.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time England vs South Africa match will be played?- Time

The England vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will the England vs South Africa match be played?- Venue

The England vs South Africa match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa match?

The live telecast of the England vs South Africa match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

ENG vs SA, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the England vs South Africa match online for free?

The England vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(With inputs from agencies)

