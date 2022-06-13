Eng vs NZ: James Anderson claims 650th Test scalp with peach of a delivery to dismiss Tom Latham - WATCH

James Anderson added another feather to his illustrious hat during the fourth and penultimate day of the second Test between England and New Zealand. On Monday (June 13), the 39-year-old claimed his 650th Test scalp by dismissing NZ skipper Tom Latham with a peach of a delivery.

After Trent Boult's 10th five-fer enabled NZ a vital 14-run first-innings lead, Latham & Co. went out to bat in their second essay and were jolted soon with the stand-in skipper being dismissed for 4. The left-hander left a delivery that angled in and hit the stumps as Anderson attained his 650th wicket in the purest format. Here's the video of the unplayable delivery by the veteran pacer:

There was total error in judgment from Latham as NZ were stunned early in their second essay after managing a slender lead in the second and penultimate Test, with the series on the line. On the other hand, here's a look at the top-five wicket-takers in Test cricket after Anderson claimed his 650th victim:

Muttiah Muralitharan - 800

Shane Warne - 708

James Anderson - 650*

Anil Kumble - 619

Glenn McGrath - 563

Thus, Anderson remains the highest wicket-taker in the format among pacers with the second-best -- among active bowlers -- being his teammate Stuart Broad (who has accounted for 543 scalps so far).

After Anderson's early strike, NZ went to lunch at 27/1, with an overall lead of 41. Earlier in the morning session of Day 4, England were dismissed for 539 courtesy of Joe Root (176), Ollie Pope (146) and Ben Foakes' 56. Kiwis have to bat well in the second session to prevent a collapse and then look for setting up a challenging target.