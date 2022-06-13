Eng vs NZ: Joe Root joins Virat Kohli, Steve Smith in elite list; goes past ex-Indian opener's run-tally

Joe Root has been in sensational form of late. After taking England to an impressive five-wicket win courtesy of his ton in the series opener of the three Tests versus New Zealand, at Lord's, the former skipper registered yet another triple-figure knock on Day 3 of the second and penultimate Test versus the Tom Latham-led New Zealanders, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

After the Kiwis made a mammoth 553 all-out, riding on Daryl Mitchell's 190 and Tom Blundell's 106, England were 147-2 when Root came in the middle, along with Ollie Pope. While Pope also scored a memorable century, Root slammed his 27th ton in the format. By virtue of his knock, he has now equalled with other Fab Four members such as Virat Kohli and Steve Smith in terms of Test match hundreds. While Kohli had reached his 27th ton in whites in late 2019, Smith scored his last hundred in early 2021.

Interestingly, the 31-year-old Root had only 17 Test tons at the end of 2020. Since the start of 2021, he has scored 10 centuries as his incredible form continues. The Trent Bridge ton was also the quickest for Root. Courtesy of his knock, Root also went past former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar's run-tally (10,112). The Englishman, who remains unbeaten on 163, is now the 12th highest run-scorer in the purest format.

At stumps on Day 3 of the second Test, England are 473-5, trailing New Zealand by only 80 runs with Root and Ben Foakes in the middle. Will Root convert his hundred into a double ton on Day 4?