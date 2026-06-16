/ENG vs NZ 2nd Test: Joe Root admits ‘disbelief’ at England captaincy return after chat with exiled Ben Stokes

England veteran Joe Root said he will take the Test captaincy on a ‘game-by-game’ basis after replacing exiled all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second Test against New Zealand, starting Wednesday (Jun 16) at The Oval. With the ECB selectors dropping Stokes and seamer Gus Atkinson for breaching the midnight curfew following the Lord’s Test win, Root agreed to lead the Test side on an interim basis for the first time since 2022.

After reports of Stokes and Atkinson getting involved in a brawl at a Chelsea pub made headlines, the second such instance since Harry Brook’s Wellington nightclub episode last year, the ECB is said to have stripped Stokes of the Test captaincy. The Durham all-rounder has also contemplated taking international retirement in the aftermath of this episode.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In rather disbelief over leading England once again since being replaced by Stokes, Root said he is in a ‘different place’ now and is also confident in turning the mood in the dressing room following this turbulent period.

"I never thought I'd be sat here talking to you guys as England captain again. Zero chance... 0.1 per cent," Root said on the eve of the match to reporters on Tuesday (Jun 16). "The only thinking that came to my mind is what is the best thing for this team, is it going to have a big effect on me and my personal life and which outweighed the other.

"The fact is, it felt like it was the right thing to take this on, so I tried to make it as simple as that. I think I am in a very different place to when I finished.

“To be captaining this group of players is a really exciting opportunity. It's a game-by-game basis, I think. Let's not look beyond this week.”

Root on Stokes’ future

Close pals with Stokes, with whom Root has played most of his decorated Test career, the right-hander could also lead England in the final Test, which starts just three days after the scheduled finish in London. Revealing his conversation with Stokes in the past week since that episode, Root shed light on how his old friend is feeling and what he must do before calling time on his career.

"I've spoken to him a number of times over the last week or so," Root said of Stokes. "We're close friends, and I think they should stay as privileged conversations between me and him.

"When it comes to how Ben's feeling, how he is, I think they're all questions that he should be answering himself. I'm sure, at the right time and when he's ready, he will."