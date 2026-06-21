/Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson in line for shock England recall amid ECB nightclub probe

England Test captain Ben Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson have been withdrawn from their respective County Championship fixtures on Sunday (Jun 21), indicating their return to the national side for the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, starting next week. Both were dropped from the England Test squad for the second Test at the Oval for breaching the midnight curfew during an incident at a London nightclub. The two were also involved in a brawl, leading to ECB’s investigation into the matter.

Amid the ongoing chaos that fuelled speculation about Stokes contemplating international retirement and relinquishing the Test captaincy, the ECB allowed the two to play County games for Durham (Stokes) and Surrey (Atkinson) in the meantime.

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Stokes enjoyed bowling a lengthy spell for Durham before scoring a gritty 95 against Northamptonshire on Saturday (Jun 20), his highest score across all cricket since scoring a hundred against India in July last year. On the other hand, seamer Atkinson returned with four wickets against Glamorgan.



However, both were then withdrawn before day three of those matches, in what is understood to be an attempt to ensure they are fit for the third Test starting Thursday (Jun 25).



Meanwhile, investigations into the pair's conduct by the England and Wales Cricket Board and the independent Cricket Regulator have yet to be concluded. No official confirmation of the outcomes of those investigations, or an England squad announcement for the third Test, is expected until the conclusion of the second Test at the Oval.



England fast bowler Josh Tongue, speaking after Saturday's play, said the side had "missed" the inspirational Stokes at the Oval.

