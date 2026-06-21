/India tour of England, ODI squad: Kohli, Bumrah return; Jaiswal dropped

India have named star batter Virat Kohli in their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, beginning on Jul 14. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that Kohli’s inclusion in the playing XI will depend on his fitness as he continues his recovery from the hamstring injury he suffered during the IPL 2026 final.

The former India captain missed the recent ODI series because of the same injury but is expected to be available for the England assignment if he completes his rehabilitation successfully.

In a major boost for the visitors, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns to the ODI setup after being rested for the one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan under the BCCI’s workload management plan.

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The squad selection forms part of India’s long-term build-up to the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Young all-rounder Harshit Rana has also earned a recall after impressing in the series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Rana had been sidelined with a right knee lateral meniscus tear that required surgery, causing him to miss both the T20 World Cup and the subsequent IPL season. He later returned to the national setup for the final ODI against Afghanistan.

The selectors have also brought back Axar Patel, replacing Harsh Dubey, who featured in the Afghanistan series. Axar last appeared in India’s ODI squad during the Australia tour in October and has not played a 50-over international since then.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja remains out of India's ODI plans, with Washington Sundar continuing as the preferred spin-bowling all-rounder. Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been left out of the squad.

India ODI squad for England series