Shubman Gill reacts to India’s Test captaincy role, urges to bring best out of players

The BCCI men’s selection committee appointed Shubman Gill as the new Test captain. The decision came on the back of Rohit Sharma’s shock Test retirement, forcing the selectors to bring his successor before the away England series. While Rohit and Virat Kohli’s absence from the 18-man squad picked on Saturday (May 24) saw new faces emerging on the Test scene, including Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh, Gill’s selection begins a new era of Indian Cricket.

Gill, 25, will start his captaincy tenure with a challenging tour of England, which also is the beginning of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. As he leads the new-look Indian Test team, Gill underlined the importance of gelling with his teammates and developing an understanding beyond the game.



"As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in but also when to give space to the players, because everyone has kind of had a different life and grown up differently," Gill said exclusively to BCCI.tv.



"Everyone has a different personality, so a good leader should always be able to know what makes his players to be able to have the best performance or the best outcome.



"That is always exciting to be able to have those conversations with the players, to be able to know them on a deeper level than just cricket, because then you're really able to know what can get the best out of them,” he continued.

‘Fortunate to lead India in Tests’



Growing up, Gill idolised several Indian greats, and as life had it, he went on to play for the Men in Blue. Having the chance to play with Rohit and Virat across formats and now leading the team in Tests, Gill feels fortunate to experience this.



"When I was a kid, always inspired by the greats and the legends of Indian cricket and been very fortunate to be able to play with so many of them be it Virat bhai or Rohit bhai," he said. "Both were very contrasting in terms of their style, but it was very inspiring to see both of them working towards a common goal.



"You want to be able to win as a captain, and your styles can be different, but they both were very different but also similar in their own sense. Virat bhai was always very aggressive, always wanting to lead from the front with hunger and passion, whereas, Rohit bhai was also aggressive, but you might not see that on their reaction or on their expressions, but he was also someone who was always very attacking on the field,” he continued.