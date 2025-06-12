ENG vs IND 2025: Head coach Gambhir lauds Karun Nair’s ‘great’ Test return, calls it inspirational for entire world

Karun Nair is one name every Indian hopes to see playing in the series opener against England in Leeds. Making his Test comeback after eight years, having last played a red-ball game for India in March 2017, Nair is tipped to seal a spot in India’s top order for the marquee series. Though unclear and mum about his playing time in the UK, head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded his return regardless, adding that his ‘never-giving-up attitude’ helped him realise his dream of playing for India again.

Karun scored a triple hundred in only his third Test for India (against England in Chennai), only to disappear from the international scene like he never existed. Vanishing amid a rising T20 culture worldwide, Karun kept grinding hard in the domestic circuit, scoring runs consistently. Although his name was mentioned in several conversations in the lead-up to a few away tours during this time, the selectors always decided against recalling him unless he made headlines with a blockbuster home season across formats lately.

During the previous Ranji Trophy season, Karun scored 863 runs, averaging close to 54, including four centuries and two fifties in 16 outings. If these numbers weren’t enough, take a look at his white-ball numbers in the One-Day tournament (Vijay Hazare Trophy), wherein he returned with 779 runs in nine matches, at a gigantic average of 389.50. His spell included five hundreds and a fifty. Even in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – the T20 competition, he scored 255 runs in six matches, striking at 177.08.

Even on the current shadow tour for India-A, Karun scored a double hundred in the first practice match against the England Lions.



These numbers, however, were too good for selectors to consider him for the England series, with Gambhir taking note of it. Calling his comeback ‘inspirational’ for the entire world, Gambhir said,



"Comebacks are never easy. Someone who has made a comeback after seven [eight] years had a phenomenal last year. Last year, no matter the runs you have got, and most importantly, that never-die attitude, never-giving-up attitude, that is something which has got you back into the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire world. Welcome, Karun," Gambhir said during a team huddle, the video of which was uploaded by BCCI’s social media handles on Thursday.

Gambhir welcomes newcomers



Gautam also welcomed two uncapped players, Sai Sudharsan and seamer Arshdeep Singh. Praising both for their respective strengths, Gautam told Sai, ‘We will make sure you have a very successful red-ball career as well,’ while talking about Arshdeep, he said,



"I want to welcome Arsh (Arshdeep), who has been phenomenal with the white ball cricket, I am sure, with the red ball in your hand, which is still there. I am sure you are going to make it count," Gambhir said.



Meanwhile, he also congratulated star Test batter Rishabh Pant on being picked as Shubman Gill’s deputy in this format.