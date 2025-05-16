Published: May 16, 2025, 05:53 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 05:53 IST

Story highlights Ashwin also offered to make the selectors’ jobs easier by asking all four candidates to present their ideas for the future, the way it happens in Australia. Sports, Cricket

Show Full Article

The BCCI selectors are working out on picking Rohit Sharma’s ideal replacement for Team India’s Test captaincy. Rohit announced his Test retirement recently after several reports of the selectors and the coach trying to look beyond him in red-ball cricket did the rounds, leaving more than just a void to fill for the decision-makers. As the chatter around the same continues to grow within the board, India’s Test great Ravi Ashwin offered his choices for India’s Test captaincy, and none include any batters.

While ace batters Shubman Gill , KL Rahul and even Rishabh Pant are touted to take over the captaincy reins, Ashwin threw in two names - one had already led India on the previous tour Down Under, other is yet to make his Test captaincy debut, picking Jasprit Bumrah and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for India's Test captaincy role.

The selectors will pick the squad for the five-match Test series against England in the final week of May, with all eyes on the new Test captain.

Considering Virat Kohli has also announced his Test retirement, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee would be burdened to pick a balanced squad without two batting jewels for the tough UK tour.

"First of all, everyone is saying that Gill is the captain. Everyone is going in that direction. But there is a loud option in Jasprit Bumrah, and why do we forget about Ravindra Jadeja," Ashwin said during a chat with former Tamil Nadu opener Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan on his YouTube channel.

"If you are willing to go for a new person as captain, I would say why not make him [Gill] an understudy of an experienced guy for two years before handing him the job on a full-time basis,” he continued.

Two players, barring the retired duo who are experienced and knowingly or unknowingly running for India’s Test captaincy race, are Bumrah and Jadeja.

While Bumrah found success in three Tests he captained, Jadeja is yet to know what Test leadership feels like.

Ashwin also offered to make the selectors’ jobs easier by asking all four candidates to present their ideas for the future, the way it happens in Australia.

"I would say, why not get all three to four candidates and make them do a presentation and ask them each to detail the vision for the team," Ashwin said. "It happens in countries like Australia. Why won't we go down that road?"

Meanwhile, he backed Bumrah to break the injury fear stereotype and present his case as the top contender for India’s Test captaincy.

"Look at Pat Cummins; he also had a back stress fracture, but he is now captaining Australia in Tests and ODIs," Ashwin said. "Like that, Bumrah is our national treasure, and he should be in the discussion.

"He should be asked, will you be able to play five Tests? Can you be a full-time captain? I know he had a stress fracture, but I am sure he will think about it. I think the hat with his name should be number one in that ring,” he continued.