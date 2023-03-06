ENG vs BAN 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & where to watch live coverage on TV, mobile- Check playing XIs

ENG vs BAN 3rd ODI: England has been untameable in the ongoing three-match ODI series in Bangladesh. England wins the 2nd ODI as well by 132 runs and is now leading by 2-0 in the ODI series against Bangladesh. In the first ODI as well, England took the lead under the leadership of Jos Butler. The third ODI match will be held on Monday, March 6 at Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The star performer of the second ODI match was Jason Roy who smashed his 12th ODI century and second in his last five innings. The captain Jos Butler added a quick 76 to the lot that helped England post 326/7 on the board. Then returning Sam Curran took three early wickets and ended Bangladesh’s innings with another wicket. Adil Rashid also contributed with four wickets for himself to bowl out the hosts on just 194 runs in 44.4 overs. This was the first bilateral ODI series defeat for Bangladesh at home in the last seven years.



ENG vs BAN ODI Live: Predicted Playing XI

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Chris Woakes, Reece Topley

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal (c), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Ebadot Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud

When will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) start?-Date

The game will be conducted on March 6, Monday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) be played?-Venue

The high-profile match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury in Chattogram.

What time will the 1st ODI match Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) begin?-Time

The match between England and Bangladesh will begin at 2:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh (BAN) vs England (ENG) match?

Bangladesh vs England match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

