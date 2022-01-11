Embarrassed as a Victorian: Shane Warne baffled as he reacts to Novak Djokovic's Aus Open saga

World number one Novak Djokovic has made heads turn for all the wrong reasons of late. Ahead of the Australian Open, i.e. the first-ever Grand Slam of 2022, the Serbian has been caught in a huge spot of bother as he arrived in Melbourne last week with an exemption for Covid vaccination before the authorities, at the airport, tarnished his exemption, cancelled his visa and sent him to an immigration hotel.

Thus, this caused a huge uproar at a global level. On Monday (January 10), the court decision favoured Djokovic, who was immediately released from detention. His lawyers had pointed out that the Serb couldn't have taken the jab as he had tested positive for Covid-19 in December, 2021. At present, the 34-year-old is now practising for the Aus Open, though there is no clarity on his participation, however, the immigration minister can overrule the court's decision order his Serb's deportation; banning him from Australia for three years.

It is interesting to note that Djokovic had got the exemption, for vaccination, from the Victorian government; who has remained quiet since the unfortunate turn of events. Thus, former Aussie spin wizard Shane Warne -- hailing from Victoria -- has joined the bandwagon and reacted to Djokovic's controversy.

"Are these facts true? As I've read so many different reports in this messy embarrassing saga. Novak tested positive to covid Dec 16 & attended a public event on the 17th that inc (included) children. Said he hadn't travelled in 14 days before arriving in Oz but travelled Jan 2 to Spain?," tweeted Warne.

"And did Novak have a medical exemption ? If so - has the person who gave it to him been identified ? What was that exemption? Just trying to get the facts as I'm embarrassed as a Victorian at this situation. Vic Govt are quiet ? Can someone explain to us in plain Eng please," Warne's second tweet read.

The curious case of Djokovic is far from over as of now. It depends on the federal government if they wish to push the case further and deport the Serbian tennis superstar or allow him to participate in the forthcoming Aus Open; to commence on January 17.