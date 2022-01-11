Did Novak Djokovic lie in Australian Open entry form? Tennis stars lands in trouble yet again

Novak Djokovic won the court case against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa upon arrival in the country last week. Djokovic had travelled to Australia to take part in the Australian Open after being granted a medical exemption as he refused to reveal details of his COVID-19 vaccination. However, his visa was revoked owing to Australia's strict guidelines regarding COVID-19 vaccination.

Djokovic was sent into detention where he spent a few days before being released on Monday (January 10) after winning the court case in Melbourne. While his legal win comes as a huge boost for Djokovic as he aims to defend his Australian Open title, the tennis superstar has landed in fresh controversy over 'lying' in his travel declaration form.

In the Australian Open entry form, Djokovic was asked if he had travelled anywhere in the 14-day period before his arrival to Australia. The tennis star marked the 'No' section on the form, however, pictures have surfaced on social media suggesting otherwise.

Djokovic was spotted playing tennis in Serbia during the Christmas period before he was spotted in Marbella in Spain on January 2. As per a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian government officials are looking at the false claims made in Djokovic's travel declaration form in Australia.

The travel declaration form clearly states that anybody providing misleading information will be liable for a civil penalty in Australia. “Note: Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence. You may also be liable to a civil penalty for giving false or misleading information" - reads a section on the form.

As per reports, Djokovic had travelled to Marbella, Spain in order to prepare for the upcoming Australian Open 2022. The Soto Tennis Academy had even posted a video of Djokovic's preparations in Spain. If found guilty of providing misleading information, Djokovic's chances of playing in the Australian Open can get shattered.

He hit the court on Tuesday after being released from detention to begin his training for the Australian Open, however, the Australian government is reportedly considering re-cancelling his visa. Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke can exercise his personal powers to cancel Djokovic's visa once again.