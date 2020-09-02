East Bengal announce new investors, all set to play in ISL

East Bengal on Wednesday confirmed Shree Cements Ltd as the new sponsor for the club while further giving good news to millions of fans that the Red and Gold Brigade is likely to be the 11th team of Hero Indian Super League 2020. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and East Bengal executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar held a join-press conference on Wednesday to update the fans on the development as they announced East Bengal is looking to play in ISL with Shree Cements Ltd as primary sponsors.

Talking about the development, Debabrata Sarkar said that WB CM had given him a call on the day ATK joined hands with Mohun Bagan for the much-talked-about merger while assuring the club that they will soon find a sponsor. Sarkar thanked Banerjee for her whole-hearted support during the crisis time while adding they all are looking forward to a bright future.

Meanwhile, East Bengal has now finally found a sponsor after months of deliberation and negotiations. The COVID-19 pandemic is said to be a major reason behind the delayed negotiations and announcement.

East Bengal fans, who boast a rich history and are known as one of the biggest and passionate fan-bases in India, were calling for new sponsors so that the club can participate in ISL like their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Now, with the deal and announcement finalised, fans can look forward to the derby.

However, after crossing the final hurdle by finding a new investor, East Bengal will now look to start a fresh journey and continue their legacy in India’s first division – ISL.

