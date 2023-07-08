Duleep Trophy: Prithvi Shaw reflects on poor run after fruitful campaign, 'you have to keep moving forward'

Things have taken a down urn for India’s former U-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw as he struggles for playing time with the national side. Considered the next big thing in 2018, Shaw hit the ground running with the national side, having helped India win the junior World Cup. However, the last 12 months have been turbulent for the Mumbai-based cricketer as he gets consistently snubbed by the selectors.

Shaw wants to move forward

Shaw, 23, has a lot of cricket still left in front of him but a poor Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign coupled with off-field issues have seen his stock decrease with the national team pecking order. So much so that, despite scoring 379 in the Ranji Trophy, he finds himself behind Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the national team.

"Those few innings [at the start of IPL 2023] went in a flash," Shaw said while in conversation with Espncricinfo.

"[While] I kept thinking about the first match, I quickly realised three matches had passed. The learning was once the match is done, just leave it there. You can't do anything about it, it's history. You have to keep moving forward.”

The left-handed sensation seemed like a potential future captain at his Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, but a poor run of form forced him to sit out of the team while his off-field issues also had a negative impact. Shaw was not considered for the West Indies tour and was part of the Duleep Trophy squad of West Zone. While things did not go any better, he will now have the opportunity to impress the selectors as West Zone made it to the final against South Zone.

Shaw in Duleep Trophy

Shaw scored 26 and 25 in two innings of the semifinal bout against Central Zone and looked far from his best. However, he has put the poor run of form behind him and looks forward to regaining his spot in the national team. He last represented India in July 2021, when Shikhar Dhawan-led India faced Sri Lanka. He was since drafted in the India squad for the New Zealand T20I series, but did not get any playing time.

Shaw will next take the field in the final of the Duleep Trophy, which kickstarts on Wednesday, July 12 against the Central Zone.

