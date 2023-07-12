'Dravid, Sachin...'- Gavaskar on current batters not approaching him, reveals why he has restricted himself

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar revealed that the current crop of Indian batters have not approached him for inputs in order to rectify their mistakes. Gavaskar, also known as the Little Master, mentioned that yesteryear superstars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman used to approach him during their playing days, however, the same is not the case in current times.

Gavaskar told The Indian Express, "If the batters are making the same mistakes over and over again, you need to ask what has happened with your technique. How have you tried to improve the batter? Have you tried to tell him, maybe take a different guard? Don't take a leg-stump guard, take a middle and off-stump guard."

Recalling how he came to former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's aid, Gavaskar stated, "I remember once calling Virender Sehwag out of the blue. He had not been scoring too many runs. I told him, 'Viru, just try the off-stump guard'. So he asked, 'Why, Sunny bhai?' So I told him, 'Look, you aren't known for great footwork. What is happening is, sometimes when you are getting out, you are reaching out for the delivery and it makes things difficult for you. So, maybe if you take the off-stump guard, you straight away know that the ball is outside the off-stump. That is where the coach can come in with his inputs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator further revealed why he has kept himself away from approaching the current players.

He added, "No, no one has come. Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman regularly came to me. And they would approach me with a specific problem and you could tell them something which you had observed. I don't have an ego about this, I could go and talk to them but since there are two coaches — Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathore – so sometimes you hold back since you don’t want to confuse them with too much information."

In current times, not many instances have come up where current Indian batters have revealed to have spoken to former cricketers from the country. With the presence of stalwart Dravid as India's head coach and a designated batting coach in Vikram Rathour, Indian batters mostly rely on their guidance to work on their batting.

Despite all this, the likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc have not been in the best of form of late.

Thus, a lot of questions have been raised about the Indian batters' ability to apply themselves for a long period and not repeat their mistakes.

Thus, they are expected to return to their usual best in India's two-match Test series versus West Indies, in the Caribbean island, which kicks off on Wednesday (July 12) in Dominica.

The series commences India's campaign in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

