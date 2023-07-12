IND vs WI: Virat Kohli's overseas Test century drought might end in West Indies, feels ex-Indian opener

Rohit Sharma-led India will begin their campaign in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with the two-match Test series versus West Indies in the Caribbean island. The series will see India's young players -- such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, etc. -- take centre stage and try to cement their spots. It will also give Virat Kohli, former Indian skipper, a chance to break his five-year-long overseas Test century drought.

Kohli's last ton outside the subcontinent came in late 2018 during India's tour of Australia, where they won their maiden Test series on Australian soil. In fact, he scored his first-ever century in the format since 2019 during this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy, versus the Baggy Greens, at home. Thus, all eyes will be on the 34-year-old to break his overseas century drought in whites during the Windies Tests.

Ahead of the two-match Test series opener, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra predicted that Kohli will break his overseas century drought in the upcoming Tests versus West Indies. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer said, "It is a very interesting thing that Virat Kohli has not scored an overseas Test century for five years - the last time it came was in 2018 after that an overseas Test century hasn't come. So that wait might end in this series."

However, Chopra pointed out, "If you see otherwise, his numbers are good against all teams, but the West Indies and England are the two teams and places where his numbers are slightly lower based on his standards, they are very good based on other people's standards. So the focus will be on Virat Kohli."

Since his Test debut in 2011 in the West Indies, Kohli has made a plethora of runs in the format (8,479). In the Caribbean island, he has managed 463 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.62, including a best of 200.

