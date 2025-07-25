/Double Olympic Medallist PR Sreejesh urges citizens to join VDHM, says ‘development begins at home’

Double Olympic medallist and PUMA athlete PR Sreejesh, at the 20th Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Registration Launch event, praised Vedanta and PUMA’s commitment to grassroots athletes, saying, “I always say that grassroots development begins at home, and when parents encourage kids to run, to play, and to dream, it leads to development.”

Encouraging citizens to join the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, PUMA athlete Sreejesh also spoke about the spirit he observes during Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon each year and how participants, just like him, break barriers and take part in large numbers. "I broke my first barrier when I chose hockey in a football-loving state like Kerala, and every step since then has been about challenging myself, not the world," he said.

"That’s the same spirit I see in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, and that’s why I value PUMA—not just as a brand, but as a partner that truly supports athletes from the ground up and treats them like family."

To celebrate the 20th edition, PUMA, the Sports Goods Partner, will present official Race Day Tees to all registered Half Marathon and 10K participants for the first time.

Registration is now open for all race categories – Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, and Champions with Disability and will close at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 19, 2025, or earlier if slots are filled. Virtual Run registrations for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, and Great Delhi Run are also open via the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon App until 11:59 pm on Monday, October 6, 2025.