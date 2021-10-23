Don't think it matters to Virat Kohli if he wins T20 World Cup as a captain or player: Robin Uthappa

Veteran batter Robin Uthappa believes it won't matter to India captain Virat Kohli whether he wins the T20 World Cup as a skipper or a player. The ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 is all set to be Kohli's last T20I tournament as the captain of the Indian side as he has already announced he will be stepping down as the captain in the shortest format after the conclusion of the showpiece event in UAE and Oman.

Uthappa believes the Indian team will be focused on winning the T20 World Cup 2021 as this will be Kohli's last series as the captain. Nonetheless, Kohli will continue playing as a pure batsman and will be looking to continue giving his all with the willow after leaving captaincy.

"What has more value is as a player he still has a long way to go. Knowing Virat, I don't think it matters to him whether he wins as a captain or as a player. He just wants to win a World Cup and I think that's more important," Uthappa was quoted as saying by India Today.

Kohli had announced his decision to quit T20 captaincy ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2021. He has also stepped down from the post of captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and will not be leading the side from the 2022 season.

Kohli's decision to leave India's T20 captaincy came as a surprise to many and has been talked about a lot. Uthappa's lauded Kohli for maturing as a captain in the last few years and said he has been exceptional as a leader, especially in Test cricket.

"That mindset we should shift in our heads, yes the desire is there. He's been an exceptional captain and grown a lot as time has gone. He's matured a lot into his captaincy and has been exceptional over the last couple of years, especially in Test cricket," Uthappa said.

Kohli is yet to win an ICC trophy as the captain of the Indian team and will be looking to bring an end to the drought in the T20 World Cup 2021 this year.