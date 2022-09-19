Don't play T20 World Cup: Aaquib Javed's absurd suggestion to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi is on recovery mode. The young pacer got injured during the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Tests, in the Island nation, and missed the Asia Cup before flying to London. While Babar Azam-led Men in Green need him fit desperately before the forthcoming T20 World Cup, with Shaheen already named in the 15-man main squad, former Pakistan pacer Aaquib Javed has shared a bizarre advice for the 22-year-old.

“Fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi are not born every day. My advice to Shaheen Afridi is not to play the upcoming T20 World Cup because Shaheen is more important than this World Cup," Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. Shaheen was one of the key performers for Babar & Co. in last year's T20 WC, held in the UAE. The pacer wreaked havoc with the ball in Men in Green's face-off versus Team India, returning with the Player-of-the-Match award for 3 for 31, and ended the showpiece event with seven scalps at an average of 24.14 and economy rate of 7.04.

ALSO READ | Tension in UK's Leicester days after India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, 15 arrested

Currently, Shaheen is in London for his rehabilitation and will also miss Pakistan's home series versus England, followed by the tri-series in New Zealand (also featuring Bangladesh). However, the whole of Pakistan have their hopes alive of seeing him return to action when they take on India in their 2022 T20 WC opener, at the iconic MCG, Melbourne on October 23.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there," PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro shared in a statement released by ICC.

The release further added, "Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal. Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club)."