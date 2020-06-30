'Don't like no rats!': Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker indulge in war of words over Zverev video

Nick Kyrgios and tennis legend Boris Becker were involved in a heated exchange of words on Twitter on Tuesday after the Australian criticised Alexander Zverev after a video resurfaced showing him dancing in a crowd amid coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: 'How selfish can you be?' - Nick Kyrgios tears apart Alexander Zverev over viral party video at crowded club

Nick Kyrgios lashed out at Alexander Zverev while labelling him “selfish”. Earlier last week, Zverev said he would be self-isolating himself after several players who participated in the controversial Adria Tour, were tested positive for COVID-19, including Novak Djokovic himself. While Zverev tested negative for the virus, he put out an apology for his participation in the events and promised to follow the self-isolation guidelines for 14 days.

The criticism angered six-time Grand Slam champion, Boris Becker. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Don't like no #rats! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us... @NickKyrgios."

Don’t like no #rats ! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us...@NickKyrgios @farfetch — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 30, 2020 ×

Kyrgios was prompt in his reply: "For goodness sake Boris, I'm not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It's a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I'll call him out for it. Simple."

"We all live in the pandemic called #Covid_19! It's terrible and it killed to many lives...we should protect our families/loved ones and follow the guidelines but still don't like #rats @NickKyrgios," Becker continued.

The Adria Tour raised many eyebrows as it allowed packed stands with no social distancing norms in place. It was followed by four participants including the organizer and player Djokovic being tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of the Adria Tour was cancelled after the results came out.

@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought. 😂😂 can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020 ×

Djokovic has earlier defended himself against criticism over Adria Tour but apologized after fellow players and himself contracted the virus.

"Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I'm just looking out for people. When my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing," Kyrgios said, adding with a flourish:

"@TheBorisBecker is a bigger doughnut than I thought ... can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though."