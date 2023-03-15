'Don't know why he is not playing': Murali Vijay clueless about THIS star player's absence from Team India

India is gearing up for the three-match ODI series versus Australia, which kicks off on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In Rohit Sharma's absence, vice-captain Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the series opener. While the ODI squad sees the return of some senior players, such as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, etc., many superstars are not part of the line-up.

Among the younger lot, Prithvi Shaw remains out of contention. He returned to the Indian side for the home New Zealand T20Is, in February, but didn't get a single game. He has been in rollicking form in the domestic circuit. He scored a majestic 379 in Ranji Trophy. He even ended as the second-highest run-getter in 2022/23 Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament, with 332 runs including a ton and a fifty. However, he hasn't managed to seal a spot in the Indian team across formats.

Recently, India's retired cricketer Murali Vijay opined on Shaw's omission. The former Test opener is clueless as to why the talented young batter is not playing for Team India at present.

On being asked about the next Indian batting superstar, Vijay told Hindustan Times, "There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill-wise, I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players. Rishabh Pant has done a great job for Indian cricket as well. I wish him a speedy recovery. Shreyas Iyer is doing well."

He then opined on Shaw's absence and said, "I don't know why he (Shaw) is not playing now. You should ask the team management."