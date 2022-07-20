'Don't know where...': Kamran lashes out at PCB for preventing Shehzad's entry into high-performance camp

Pakistan's out-of-favour keeper-batter Kamran Akmal isn't one to shy away from expressing his opinions and recently lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not allowing opener Ahmed Shehzad's entry into the high-performance camp.

While Shehzad was in the news recently when he slammed Waqar Younis -- former Pakistan bowling coach -- for his omission from the national squad and and stated that he was not allowed to tell his side of the story, the elder of the Akmal brothers, i.e. Kamran also spoke about Shehzad not being allowed to enter the high-performance training camp on Youtube channel paktv.tv.

“They don't allow him in the high-performance training camp. They told him that players who are out of the side for the past 2 years are not allowed. This is the state (of cricket here). They are basically denying entry to players who have represented Pakistan in 100-150 matches. I don't know where we are going,” Akmal said.

In addition, the 40-year-old Akmal claimed that the process of sending an email to PCB to enter the high-performance camp should be solely for the U-19 players and not for the ones who have represented the senior men's team for a good amount of time. In this regard, he opined, "You've made high-performance camp for cricketers. At least make it available for them. Now, you have to send e-mail to team's office before entering. What's the logic behind this? Even if you are making such SOPs, do this for U19 players."

ALSO READ | Abdullah Shafique's 158* propels Pakistan to their 2nd-highest run-chase, beat Sri Lanka in Galle Test

He shifted blame to current PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and pointed out, "When we were there, Ramiz bhai used to access the facilities inside the training camp. He knows these things. People should ask, why are these SOPs in place?

“He should take notice of this. Ramiz bhai used to come in the camp years after retiring from the game. Can the people at high performance camp dare to stop him now? Can they stop Wasim bhai, Shoaib Akhtar now? I was so sad when Ahmed was stopped from entering, they told him he can't use the facility because he has been out of the team for 2 years,” Akmal added.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan, on the other hand, completed their second-highest Test run-chase in Galle versus hosts Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 20). Resuming their 342-run chase on Day 5, Pakistan rode on opener Abdullah Shafique's 158 not out to take his side to a stunning four-wicket win as Babar & Co. go 1-0 up in the two-match series in the Island nation.