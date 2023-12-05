Don't do PCs every 3 minutes: Akram's advice for new Pakistan management, asks them to 'be brave'

Pakistan men's cricket team have reached Australia for the upcoming three-match Test series, starting on Dec 14. Ahead of the first Test, in Perth, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram shared a piece of advice for the new Pakistan team management, who came on board following Babar Azam-led Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 debacle (where they failed to reach the semi-finals). Akram has backed new team director-cum-head coach Mohammed Hafeez, chief selector Wahab Riaz and members of the selection committee -- Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum -- to come good, however, also shared some suggestions.

Akram said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, "Pakistan team has reached Australia and I wish them all the best for the Test series. Mohammad Hafeez has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board as team director and Wahab Riaz has taken over as chief selector, Kamran Akmal and all others. These are present cricketers. This is their time and let’s give them at least one year to prove themselves. And one more advice, don’t hold press conferences every three minutes. Stick to your decisions and be brave."

Akram, thus, took a cheeky jibe at chief selector Riaz, who held a press conference to clarify his position on the appointment and the subsequent sacking of Salman Butt as the selection consultant following a heavy public backlash.

Wahab was quoted as saying in a press conference, "Salman Butt isn't on any PCB panel. For me, he is a good cricketing mind who understands cricket and has been covering domestic cricket for the past 2-3 years. He was made my consultant just to get his opinion, based on which some media houses and people started doing propaganda.

“As a chief selector, it's my decision as to who will work with me and whose support I need. But people started discussing nepotism and dosti, due to which I am reverting this decision. I have already spoken to Salman Butt and told him that he cannot be a part of my team," he added.

Butt's initial appointment led to a huge outrage, leading to his sacking in a flash. The newly-appointed Pakistan team management would hope for a smooth ride going ahead. Meanwhile, the Shan Masood-led Pakistan team has a huge task ahead to win their maiden Test series in Australia. The first Test commences at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Dec 14.

Pakistan Test Squad vs AUS