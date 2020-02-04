Donald Trump's geography gaffe with Super Bowl tweet

Kansas City's quarterback Patrick Mahomes silenced the doubters by winning the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl after leading Kansas City to a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers, running in one touchdown and passing for two more to rally the Chiefs from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

His performance saw him become the youngest player to have won both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP awards, reported news agency Reuters.

US President Donald Trump was quick to congratulate Mahomes' team on their win, though initially, he had a few geographical problems.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," tweeted Trump. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020 ×

The Chiefs aren't from Kansas. They have always hailed from Kansas' neighbouring state of Missouri, a CNN report said.

Trump then deleted the tweet, re-posting a new one congratulating Missouri, though he wasn't quick enough for the keen-eyed on social media to point out his error.

(With inputs from Reuters)