Djokovic, Nadal, Federer: Winners of ATP awards for 2020

Winners of ATP’s top awards for 2020 were announced and Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Tiafoe were among the players named.

Serbian ace Djokovic had a prolific 2020 season and ended No. 1 for a record-equaling sixth time after winning four titles including a record eighth Australian Open.

US Open winners Mate Pavic and Bruno Soares are the doubles No. 1s.

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer played only six singles all year, was the singles fans’ favourite for a record-extending 18th straight year.

Spaniard Nadal won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the third year straight and fourth time overall after winning a 13th Roland Garros crown.

Russia's Andrey Rublev was the most improved in rising after witnessing a jump from rank 23 to career-best 8 after winning five titles, more than anyone else on the tour.

Newcomer of the year went to 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, who won three Challengers.

Vasek Pospisil is the comeback player of the year after undergoing back surgery in 2019. The Canadian reached two finals and rose to No. 61 after dropping to No. 150 in 2019.

Tiafoe was given the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his social activity. The American auctioned signed memorabilia to Athletes for COVID-19 Relief and posted a video that united the Black tennis community in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.