Discussions are on for India-Pakistan Test in Australia: Former Aussie all-rounder makes big claim

India and Pakistan played a humdinger of a clash in the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition, at the iconic MCG, Melbourne. In front of a jam-packed stadium, Rohit Sharma-led India beat Pakistan on the final ball of the contest to emerge on top by four wickets.

Opting to bowl first, India restricted Babar Azam & Co. for 159 for 8 in 20 overs, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya chipping in with three-fers each. In reply, India were tottering at 31 for 4 before Virat Kohli's masterclass (82 not out off 53 balls) and Hardik's 37-ball 40 took India past the finsh line. After the stupendous success of the Indo-Pak face-off, former Aussie all-rounder Simon O’Donnell called the match “extraordinary” and made a big claim.

"That [their T20 World Cup clash] was extraordinary. That game itself is the one that's held the tournament up so far, people keep referring back to it. There were 90,000 at a neutral venue, there was extraordinary emotion, the scenes of the game, the tightness of the game, the pressure," O'Donnell recalled the epic encounter while speaking on SEN Radio.

An Indo-Pak Test in Australia or tri-series featuring Australia, India and Pakistan?

O'Donnell further revealed, "It was magnificent sort of stuff, to the level that I can say there will be discussions being had, or there are discussions being had to play a Test match here. There's also the possibility of a triangular One-Day series between India, Pakistan and Australia or a Test match between India and Pakistan."

Amid the BCCI vs PCB row over Asia Cup 2023, it will be interesting to see if such a discussion is actually taking place and whether it will materalise going ahead or not.

Recently, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, also the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, revealed that India won't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023 edition and the tournament will be held at a neutral venue. Post this revelation, a plethora of former Pakistani players slammed the BCCI and asked the PCB to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.