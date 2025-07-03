It was a sad day for Liverpool football club and Portugal national football team as star forward Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car accident in Spain on Thursday (July 3). Jota, 28, was one of the best players in the Portugal and Liverpool side and only got married to his girlfriend Rute Cardoso on June 22. However, Cardoso and Jota's family are now devastated after Diogo tragically passed away along with brother Andre.

Weeding reel goes viral

On Wednesday, Jota posted a reel from his wedding with Cardoso on June 22 as the couple enjoyed a happy moment. The pair was seen wearing a wedding blazer and gown before sharing a happy moment. The reel was shot in a church as the pair got ready for their wedding with a few family members and friends joining the wedding party on June 22.

However, that happy moment did not last long with Jota tragically passing away in a car accident in Spain’s Zamora province.

Jota passes away

As reported by Spanish news agency EFE, neither Jota nor his brother survived the accident. Jota’s loss comes as a huge loss for Liverpool and Portugal having played a key role in the club’s rise.

"A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tyre burst while overtaking," it said in a statement.

"As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed. Pending the completion of forensic tests, one of the deceased has been identified as Diogo Jota, a Liverpool FC player, and his brother, Andre Felipe."

The forward was signed by Liverpool in 2020 for a fee of £40million ($50million) from Wolves and has been an integral part of the team set-up since.

In total, he played 123 matches for Liverpool in the Premier League and scored 47 goals while further scoring 18 more in other competitions. Before Liverpool, he played for Wolves in the Premier League for two seasons scoring 16 goals.