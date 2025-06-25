/Former England and Brighton star Adam Lallana announces retirement

Former Brighton & Hove Albion FC midfielder Adam Lallana announced his retirement from football on Wednesday (June 25). In a heartfelt post on his Instagram account, Lallana said, “As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride. I could not be more appreciative of the opportunities I’ve been given and the support I’ve received along the way.” You owe so much to so many on a journey like this — it’s impossible to name everyone, but to all those please know how grateful I am. I couldn’t have done it without you."

“It’s crazy to think this all began in the last millennium, when I signed for the academy in 1999. Since making my professional debut in 2006, I realise I’ve been blessed to live the dream that millions of people share. Southampton… the place where it all started, and fittingly where it ends. It’s the club I ultimately owe everything to. Liverpool… the chance to represent one of the greatest clubs in the world and win some of the biggest prizes in the game. Brighton… home to some of the happiest years of my life, at a club deeply connected to its community and run in such a smart, modern way.”