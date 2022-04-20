Dinesh Karthik to make his India comeback? Selectors open to offer RCB star a chance to return - Report

Dinesh Karthik has been in sublime form for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The veteran wicket-keeper batter has been enjoying the finisher's role at RCB and has already delivered a number of match-winning performances for his team with the bat.

After his brilliant start to the season, Karthik has also made it clear the bigger goal for him is to make the cut in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year. The 36-year-old last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cp but is back in contention for a comeback after his impressive run in IPL 2022.

Karthik has so far notched up an impressive 210 runs in seven matches for RCB at a stunning strike rate of over 205 and is currently the second-highest run-getter for his franchise only behind captain Faf du Plessis. Karthik had scored a sensational 34-ball 66 in RCB's clash against Delhi Capitals to help them register a thrilling win last week.

He has been one of the best finishers in the league this season and his current form has been one of the biggest talking points this season. Amid his rich vein of form, the national selectors are reportedly keen on handing him a chance to make a comeback in the Indian side and cement his spot ahead of the T20 World Cup this year.

“The door is open to all who have been consistently performing. We have a few series before the T20 World Cup and if he continues to perform, he will be in consideration,” a selector was quoted as saying by InsideSport on Karthik's chances of making a comeback in the Indian team.

Recently, after his terrific knock of 66 runs against the Delhi Capitals, Karthik had announced he still hopes to make it to India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 and help the Men in Blue get over the line in the prestigious tournament.

"I want to be in Australia for the T20 World Cup with Indian team. India haven't won a multination tournament in a long time, my aim is to help India and win it for my country", Karthik had said.

Riding on Karthik's great form along with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, captain Du Plessis and pacer Josh Hazlewood, RCB have been enjoying a phenomenal run in IPL 2022 this year. The Du Plessis-led side is currently placed 2nd on the points table with 8 points from six matches so far.



