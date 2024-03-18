Didn't want to represent India at '50 percent': MI captain Hardik Pandya recalls his injury during ODI WC

Ahead of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya recalled his ankle injury that led to him being sidelined from the 2023 ODI World Cup at home. Hardik played just three full games for India in the ODI WC and twisted his ankle while bowling in Rohit Sharma & Co.'s fourth encounter, versus Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. The MI skipper revealed why he decided to pull out from the tournament as he didn't want the team to have a player who is '50 percent fit'.

While speaking to the press ahead of MI's IPL 2024 opener, versus Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 in Ahmedabad, Hardik stated, "When I got injured. When it happened, I had no clue how bad it is or how good it is. When I went to the scan as well. Initially, it just showed because, when I twisted my whole ankle, it just showed that it's just a little niggle, which would be fine."

"But as a couple of hours progressed, it showed the real picture where my ankle became like a big ankle. And in that process, straight away next day I went to NCA to make sure that I fasten my processes and make sure that I come back," he opined.

'Do I want to represent India at 50 percent? And the answer was No'

Hardik further mentioned, "Again, we tried every day to make sure that we are available for the World Cup and we had to take a call after 12th day where I had a reoccurrence again where my injury kind of expanded more."

And the question was that 'do I want to represent India at 50 percent? And the answer was No. Because India deserves better than that, and I myself will not be able to justify the fact that I'm coming, not completely ready," he added.

Hardik concluded by saying, "And from there obviously his journey started of my rehab and the whole process was the focus was only to make sure that I come back as soon as possible, but with injuries and with something like a freak injury which I had, you need to give time because it is not something which goes away in mobility or it goes with physio helping you. It is just natural body recovery which you need to do."

Hardik will be looking to play IPL 2024 without any injury concerns and then gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup. The T20 WC will commence on June 1, in West Indies and USA, and Rohit-led India are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan.