Did Angel Di Maria predict his goal in World Cup final? Wife reveals conversation

Angel De Maria was handed a surprising start for Argentina during the FIFA World Cup final match against France and the veteran footballer scored the second goal of the game for his team. While the scores were tied 3-3 after the end of the extra time, Argentina claimed their first World Cup title in 36 years after winning the penalty shootout 4-2. While the game was an absolute nailbiter, Di Maria's wife Jorgelina Cardoso has revealed that he predicted his goal as well as the result.

Cardoso posted WhatsApp messages with Di Maria just one day ahead of the final clash and it showed that the Argentine footballer saying that he will score in the game and Argentina will win beat France. The screenshots of the chats were published on her Instagram story.

"I will be world champion, my love. It is written. And I will score a goal. Because it is written like at the Maracana and at Wembley," Di Maria wrote on his WhatsApp messages.

"This message melts my body, I don't know what the hell to tell you," Cardoso said.

"You don't have to say anything. Go and enjoy everything tomorrow because we will be world champions. Because the 26 who are here and everyone's families deserve it," De Maria replied.