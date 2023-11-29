Deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices: Rahul Dravid after agreeing to continue as India head coach
Rahul Dravid reacted after agreeing to continue as India's head coach, at least till the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Here is what he said -
On Wednesday (Nov 29), Rahul Dravid accepted the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to extend his contract and continue as India's head coach, at least till the 2024 T20 World Cup in West Indies. Dravid's first stint lasted till India's home ODI World Cup, where they ended as runners-up, but the board was eager to regain his services going ahead and offered an extended contract, which was eventually extended by the former Indian captain. Moreover, his support staff -- namely, Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach) -- also saw their contracts being extended.
In a statement, Dravid reacted to accepting BCCI's offer and acknowledged the support of his family. He said, "I thank the BCCI and the Office Bearers for placing their trust in me, endorsing my vision, and providing support during this period. The demands of this role necessitate considerable time away from home, and I deeply appreciate my family's sacrifices and support. Their instrumental role behind the scenes has been invaluable. As we embrace new challenges post the World Cup, we remain committed to the pursuit of excellence."
He further opined, "The last two years with Team India have been thoroughly memorable. Together, we have witnessed the highs and lows, and throughout this journey, the support and camaraderie within the group have been phenomenal."
Dravid added, "I am genuinely proud of the culture we have set in the dressing room. It's a culture that stands resilient, whether in moments of triumph or adversity. The skills and talent that our team possesses are phenomenal, and what we've stressed is following the right process and sticking to our preparations, which has had a direct impact on the overall result."
Under Dravid, India won the Asia Cup 2023 edition, reached the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup and ended as the runners-up in the home ODI WC and WTC 2021-23 cycle. His second stint with get underway with India's all-format tour of South Africa where they play three T20Is and equal number of ODIs as well as two Tests. The tenure of his second term isn't known but it will surely last till the 2024 T20 WC, to be held in West Indies and USA in June.