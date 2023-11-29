Rahul Dravid agrees to contract extension, to continue as India head coach at least till 2024 T20 World Cup

Rahul Dravid is set to continue as India's head coach after accepting the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) offer to extend his contract. It is to be noted that Dravid's contract was till the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India ended as runners-up. However, the former Indian captain will continue to serve as the head coach at least till the 2024 T20 World Cup, to be held early next year in the West Indies and USA. The contracts of the support staff -- who joined during Dravid's first stint namely, Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach) -- have been extended as well.

It is to be noted that Dravid took over as India men's head coach in late 2021, after Ravi Shastri's end of tenure. Under him, India remained a dominant force at home across formats and ended as runners-up in the WTC 2023 cycle and the home ODI WC (winning ten games on the trot to enter the final, where they lost to Australia by six wickets). In addition, Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue reached the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 WC in Australia.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, BCCI has been impressed with Dravid's working style. They were eager to continue with him in a bid to ensure continuity to the structure he had put in place since late 2021. The board feared that it might otherwise get disrupted under a new coach.

Dravid's first assignment in his second stint as head coach will kick off with India's all-format tour of South Africa, starting early next month. India will play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs before wrapping up the tour with two Tests. Soon after, the Indian team will shift their focus to the five Tests versus Ben Stokes-led England at home before the commencement of the T20 WC in June.