/Death of Bazball: England sack Brendon McCullum as Test coach in major shake-up

The infamous ‘Bazball’ has died with the sacking of Brendon McCullum as England men’s Test coach. The ECB shocked the cricket world with this major shake-up, leaving the England Test team without a captain and a coach as things stand. McCullum, however, will continue in his role as the white-ball coach.

Barely three months after McCullum vowed to better England’s Test results after their disastrous 4-1 hammering Down Under in the winter Ashes, the ECB parted ways with him, putting an end to his almost four-year tenure.



Speaking on the ECB’s decision, McCullum admitted being gutted about losing the job that he ‘absolutely loved’.

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"Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the white-ball teams and helping England keep moving forward…I wish the Test team nothing but success,” McCullum said.



Months after backing McCullum to evolve and learn from the mistakes he made during the disastrous Australian tour, Richard Gould, the ECB’s chief executive, said, "Brendon breathed new life into England Men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we're grateful for all he has given to the role. We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in the Ashes next summer."



McCullum took charge as the England head coach in 2022, with Ben Stokes replacing Joe Root as the captain at the same time. The pair did wonders at the start, winning 10 of the first 11 Tests, but results began to deteriorate after that. Despite bringing an uncharacteristic and unprecedented attacking flair to their Test cricket, England faced heavy defeats in India and Australia, leading to Stokes’ shock retirement soon after. Although external factors and fallout with the ECB also led to Stokes’ exit,

McCullum's departure surprised no one.



As England’s Test coach, McCullum won 21 matches, drew twice and lost 20 Tests, with seven of those coming in England’s last nine matches. His tenure, however, started and ended against his home country, New Zealand, against whom he began his stint with a 3-0 win in England and concluded with a 1-2 loss in the latest outing.



"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side, and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together," McCullum said. "There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this. It's been a privilege and an honour, and I'm grateful. Grateful to the players, the staff and the fans who supported us on the journey.

