DCW issues notice to Delhi police after Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter gets rape threats online

Indian cricketers have been facing flak from all corners after the team's poor start to their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. While the players have been criticised for their on-field performances by fans and experts alike, some trolls have resorted to abuse and rape threats to family members of the players.

While Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was targeted over his religion, Indian captain Virat Kohli's daughter recieved rape threats online. Some pathetic comments have been made against the Indian cricketers by trolls online but a nine-month-old getting abused is reflective of how hideous cyberbullies can be.

Taking cognisance of the reports of Kohli's daughter getting rape threats online, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding the arrest of all accused. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal termed the rape threats as “extremely shameful” while demanding an explanation from Delhi Police on action taken so far in the case.

"It's extremely shameful how Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter had to face rape threats online. This team has made us feel proud thousands of times, why such obnoxious behaviour when it lost?," Maliwal wrote in her tweet while attaching a picture of DCW's notice to Delhi Police.

The Delhi Commission for Women has asked for a detailed report from Delhi Police in the matter by November 08. The notice states that the Delhi Police should provide the details of action taken in the case if no accused has been arrested so far.

A Twitter user - @criccrazygirl was one of the trolls who had issued a rape threat to Kohli's daughter. While many claimed it was a Pakistani bot account, a fact chek report by ALT News has claimed that it is an Indian account. It remains to be seen what action will the Delhi Police take in the matter which is of grave concern considering the increasing instance of nameless and faceless trolls abusing people on social media.

Earlier, Kohli had issued a strong statement after Shami was targeted over his religion by trolls on social media for his poor show against Pakistan. Kohli had said attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing a human being can do while asserting that the team fully stands behind Shami.

“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the Indian captain had said speaking in a press conference ahead of the New Zealand game.