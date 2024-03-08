UP Warriorz will face a do-or-die prospect in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) contest on Friday (Mar 8) as they take on league leaders Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the International Women's Day. Having lost only one match so far in the WPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will come into the contest as favourites to win the match. UP on the flip side will play for the second time in 24 hours having lost to Mumbai Indians on Thursday evening at the same venue.

Delhi Capitals’ only defeat so far this season was their last-ball heartbreak against Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser contest. Since then Meg Lanning’s side has won four matches in a row, including a dominant win against Mumbai in the return leg. In three previous meetings with UP Warriorz, Delhi have won all the matches and will be full of confidence heading into the match.