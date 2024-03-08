DC-W vs UP-W, WPL 2024 Preview: UP Warriorz face do-or-die prospect against league leaders Delhi Capitals
UP Warriorz will face a do-or-die prospect in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) contest on Friday (Mar 8) as they take on league leaders Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on the International Women's Day. Having lost only one match so far in the WPL 2024, Delhi Capitals will come into the contest as favourites to win the match. UP on the flip side will play for the second time in 24 hours having lost to Mumbai Indians on Thursday evening at the same venue.
Delhi Capitals’ only defeat so far this season was their last-ball heartbreak against Mumbai Indians in the curtain-raiser contest. Since then Meg Lanning’s side has won four matches in a row, including a dominant win against Mumbai in the return leg. In three previous meetings with UP Warriorz, Delhi have won all the matches and will be full of confidence heading into the match.
For Beth Mooney and Co, a defeat on Friday will see them lose ground in the playoff race with both Mumbai and Delhi already with eight points. A defeat for them coupled with a win for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next match could be a hard pill to swallow.
Head-to-Head
Total Matches: 3
Delhi Capitals: 3 Wins
UP Warriorz: 0 Wins
Form
Delhi Capitals: WWWWL
UP Warriorz: LWWLL
Match Details
Match No: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warrior, Match No. 15
Location: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time Start: 7:30 PM with toss taking place at 7:00 PM
Result Prediction
Delhi Capitals will be the favourites to win the contest as they have form and history both on their side. They are currently on a run of four consecutive wins should see them favourites to win the match and march to the playoffs.
Predicted XIs of both teams
Delhi Capitals:
Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav
UP Warriorz:
Alyssa Healy (c)/(wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor