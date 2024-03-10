DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024 Preview: Delhi aim to regain top spot as RCB battle for knockouts spot

The Women's Premier League (WPL) Super Sunday (Mar 10) encounter will see Delhi Capitals Women (DC-W) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the capital city of New Delhi.

Both teams come into this game after suffering defeats and would be hoping to get their campaign back on track as the business end of the tournament approaches.

Meg Lanning and co. suffered an agonising one-run defeat against UP Warriorz in their last outing while RCB were blown away by the blitz of Gujarat Giants' and their opening batter Laura Wolvaardt-Beth Mooney.

A win for Delhi would see them qualify for the knockouts and join Mumbai Indias while two points for RCB would keep them firmly in contention for the latter stages of the tournament.

The pitch in Delhi has continued the trend seen during the ODI World Cup last year. High-scoring encounters have been the norm and one might see a similar affair in the evening when the two aggressive teams go toe-to-toe.

Key Player Battles

Asha Sobhana vs Meg Lanning

The Delhi skipper has struggled against Sobhana despite being at her destructive self in the tournament. She has lost her wicket once to the spinner in two innings.

Marizanne Kapp vs. Smriti Mandhana

RCB's prime destructor-in-chief Smriti Mandhana, has been in a class of her own in the tournament. Similarly, Kapp has been one of the standout bowlers for us and has played a crucial role in getting important break thoughts at the top for the team.

Predicted XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatiya (wk), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani