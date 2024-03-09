WPL 2024: Grace Harris' hat-trick stuns Delhi Capitals as UP Warriorz clinch last-over thriller

Cricket is a game of hits and misses, and UP Warriorz has proven it. In an away clash in WPL 2024, UP stunned the table toppers, Delhi Capitals, by beating them in a low-scoring thriller. Defending just 139, UP beat the up-and-moving Delhi side by just one run to clinch their third win of the season.

In the penultimate over, Deepti Sharma also completed her hat-trick, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat in tournament history.

Struggling to get going this season, UP won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Kiran Navgire early, the seasoned pair of Alyssa Healy and Deepti kept the run rate ticking for the touring side. Adding 46 for the second wicket meant UP crossed the 50-run mark without much hassle.

Alice Capsey picked Healy on 29 while Tahlia McGrath followed her captain soon after as UP’s scorecard read 62 for three at one stage.

Their top scorer this season, Grace Harris, had her moments too but got out early on 14 off Radha Yadav. It was about the time before Delhi bowlers tore into UP’s lower order as they managed an under-par total of 138 for eight in 20 overs.

Second half drama

Delhi Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning struck another fifty, her fourth in six games this season, putting her team in a comfortable position, but that did not end the way she or her team would have liked. At a stage when Delhi’s scorecard read 112 for four, it looked like a cakewalk for the table toppers.

However, UP’s highest-scorer in this game, Deepti, turned the game on her head, but with the ball in the hand.

After removing Lanning trapped in front on 60, Deepti picked two wickets on the first two balls of the penultimate over to complete her maiden hat-trick, returning with another one in the same over.

With ten runs and three wickets remaining in the final over, Grace Harris conceded a six off the first ball, dropped in the deep, before picking three wickets on successive balls to help her team win the low-scoring thriller by just one run.