DC vs UPW- WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz playing XI, pitch, weather | All you need to know

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz will clash in Match 15 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Friday (Mar 8) at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have positioned themselves excellently in WPL 2024, having won four out of five matches, virtually securing their spot in the playoffs. Their goal now is to secure the top position and directly qualify for the final, as they did last season.

Conversely, the UP Warriorz, after a recent loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has slipped out of the playoff spots and currently stands fourth in the league table with four points from five matches. They aim to win at least two of their remaining three matches to secure a playoff berth for the second consecutive year.

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C) (wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Pitch report

During last year's World Cup, the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was exceptionally flat, leading to high-scoring matches with teams often surpassing the 400-run mark while batting first. Similar pitch conditions are anticipated for the upcoming match.

However, in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the pitch proved to be sluggish, resulting in challenges for the home team Delhi Capitals. Currently, considering the pitch's performance during the ODI World Cup, opting to chase may be a more favourable strategy.

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Weather report

The weather at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 27 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 16 km/h with 42 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024- DC vs UPW: Full squads

Delhi Capitals: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland*, Aparna Mondal, Ashwani Kumari

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana