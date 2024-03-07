UP-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Preview: Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians eye playoff berth as Warriorz hunt for vital win
UP-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Preview: The contest on Thursday (Mar 7) between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz could prove crucial as a win for Harmanpreet’s side could see them go second in the WPL standings while the latter can also keep their hopes alive of a top-three finish if they register a vital win in the business end of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians could take a giant step towards the playoff round of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they take on UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The contest on Thursday (Mar 7) could prove crucial as a win for Harmanpreet’s Mumbai Indians could see them go second in the WPL standings while UP Warriorz can also keep their hopes alive of a top-three finish if they register a vital win in the business end of the tournament.
Mumbai Indians will come into the contest having been outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their last match by 29 runs. The defeat saw Mumbai’s playoff berth hang in balance as they try to keep pace with other teams. However, with six points in five matches, they still hold their fate in their own hands. Last season, Mumbai beat Warriorz in the Eliminator clash while the league meetings saw them draw even with one win each.
Warriorz have so far won only two matches in the current season, but one of those wins came against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru. The Warriorz will be wary of Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to the side who had missed that match due to an injury. A win for Warriorz will take them to six points which could see a three-way tussle for the two playoff spots as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also remain in the quest.
Head-to-Head
Total Matches: 4
UP Warriorz: 2 Wins
Mumbai Indians: 2 Wins
Form
UP Warriorz: LWWLL
Mumbai Indians: LWLWW
Match Details
Match No: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Match No. 14
Location: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time Start: 7:30 PM with toss taking place at 7:00 PM
Result Prediction
Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win the contest despite losing to the same opposition last week. Mumbai will have the services of Harmanpreet Kaur for this match which could be the decisive factor in the outcome of the match.
Predicted XIs of both teams
UP Warriorz:
Alyssa Healy (c)/(wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
Mumbai Indians:
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Sanjeevan Sanjana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque