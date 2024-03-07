UP-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024 Preview: Harmanpreet's Mumbai Indians eye playoff berth as Warriorz hunt for vital win

Mumbai Indians could take a giant step towards the playoff round of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they take on UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The contest on Thursday (Mar 7) could prove crucial as a win for Harmanpreet’s Mumbai Indians could see them go second in the WPL standings while UP Warriorz can also keep their hopes alive of a top-three finish if they register a vital win in the business end of the tournament.

Mumbai Indians will come into the contest having been outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their last match by 29 runs. The defeat saw Mumbai’s playoff berth hang in balance as they try to keep pace with other teams. However, with six points in five matches, they still hold their fate in their own hands. Last season, Mumbai beat Warriorz in the Eliminator clash while the league meetings saw them draw even with one win each.