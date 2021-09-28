DC vs KKR, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match?

Match 41 of the IPL 2021 UAE leg will see the in-form Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) face the two-time winners Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The clash is expected to go down the wire as both sides have looked good in the second and final leg of IPL 14.

While the KKR franchise were down and in the bottom-half of the points table when the UAE leg commenced, they have won two out of three games. Their previous game brought an end to their two-match winning streak, however, they lost on the final ball of the match versus MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK). On the other hand, the DC franchise seem to have all bases covered and are moving ahead very strongly in the tournament. They comfortably moved past Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) since this year's IPL resumed in the UAE.

While one may ponder that the law of averages can catch up with DC anytime soon, they will start as favourites in the afternoon game versus the two-time winners.

Match prediction: The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon game. With smaller boundaries and conditions being good for batting, it is expected to be a high-scoring encounter; i.e. in the 180-185 range. It will be interesting to see how the DC's famed top-order handles KKR's wily bowling attack. The last time both sides met at the venue in IPL 2020, the match went down the wire before DC came on top by 18 runs. A similar sort of face-off is expected. DC to reclaim the top spot with a win versus KKR?