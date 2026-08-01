/CWG 2026: Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal seal top-two finish for India in para shot put

India has more reasons to smile and celebrate at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, as Soman Rana and Shubham Juyal clinched gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men’s shot put F57 final on Saturday (Aug 1). Almost an hour after the Indian women boxers Preeti Pawar and Jaismine Lamboria secured gold medals, Soman and Shubham made India proud in their discipline. While Soman claimed the top prize with his best throw of 13.40m, Shubham stood second with his best throw of 13.28m. Cameroon’s Cedric Idriss Lezeko Azamdi clinched bronze with his best throw of 12.57m.

Dominance in the Shot Put Ring

Their win marks India’s first-ever gold medal in the men’s shot put F57 event at the Commonwealth Games, and India’s first-ever double podium finish. While Rana’s gold is the third for an Indian track and field athlete at Glasgow 2026, Juyal is the seventh silver medalist for India. Their wins took India’s tally to 30.

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The two Indian para shot putters competed last in the 10-man field, with each thrower required to take six consecutive attempts. Juyal was the first one to start, with his first throw recording 13.08m – enough to send him to the top. However, his last attempt was where he sealed the silver for India, recording a 13.28m throw, only to be bettered by Rana in his own second attempt (13.40m).



Meanwhile, India has climbed two spots to sixth place on the medal tally, with 30 and counting. Australia continue to lead with 133 medals and counting, including 57 gold, 31 silver and 45 bronze; England, Canada, Scotland and Nigeria have respectively secured the remaining spots in the top five.

More Events and Medals Won

With more medal events lined up for the remainder of day 10 at the Commonwealth Games, India has a chance to increase the tally and push for a likely top-five finish.

